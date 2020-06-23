We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Pep Clotet as the head coach of Birmingham City.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Pep Clotet was initially the caretaker manager of Birmingham City before officially becoming their head coach later on. He replaced Garry Monk after he left due to a dispute with the board. It has already been announced Clotet is leaving the club at the end of the season. Birmingham have had a mixed season and are mid-table.

In their last game, Birmingham drew 0-0 with West Brom.

Do you approve or disapprove of Pep Clotet as Birmingham City head coach?