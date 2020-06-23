We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Mark Bowen as the head coach of Reading.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Mark Bowen has been the head coach of Reading since October 2019. He had previously been the club’s sporting director and would replace Jose Gomes after he departed the club. It has been a mixed season for Reading and they are stuck in mid-table.

In their first game after the season restarted, Reading drew 1-1 with Stoke City. The Royals took the lead through Lucas Joao but Stoke equalised thanks to Nick Powell.

Do you approve or disapprove of Mark Bowen as QPR head coach?