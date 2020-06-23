Bradford City endured a frustrating past 2019/2020 season in League Two.

The Bantams found themselves back in the fourth tier and were in and around the Play-Offs during the first-half of the campaign under Gary Bowyer.

However, the Yorkshire side soon fell away and inconsistent performances resulted in Bowyer getting the axe.

His replacement was a very familiar face to Bantams’ fans in Stuart McCall and the ex-Motherwell and Rangers boss will be hoping to guide the club back to League One next season.

It is expected to be another summer of transition at Valley Parade as they look to build a squad capable of mounting a serious promotion push next term.

With no football now for Bradford fans for a few months after the conclusion of their season, it is now time to test their knowledge of their club. Can you name all 10 Bantams’ players, past and present?