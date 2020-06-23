We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Mark Warburton as the head coach of QPR.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Mark Warburton has been the head coach of QPR since May 2019. He replaced Steve McClaren who was sacked as the manager of the club. They have had a decent season and are sitting in mid-table.

Their last game, the first game since the season has been restarted was a disappointment as they would lose 1-0 to Barnsley. The solitary goal which condemned them to defeat was scored by Elliot Simoes.

Do you approve or disapprove of Mark Warburton as QPR head coach?