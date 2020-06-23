We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Phillip Cocu as the head coach of Derby County.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Phillip Cocu has been the head coach of Derby County since July 2019. He replaced Frank Lampard who left his job at the Rams to become the new head coach at Chelsea. They had a bad start to this season but recently improved and have a chance at the play-offs.

In their last game, a hat trick from Louie Sibley won them the game against Millwall. Goals from Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson for Millwall made it a 3-2 win for Derby.

Do you approve or disapprove of Phillip Cocu as Derby County head coach?