Rotherham United have activated a one-year extension on Jerry Yates’ contract, as announced by their official club website.

The Millers have become the latest Football League side to publish their retained list and have announced the departures of Laurence Bilboe and Julien Lamy.

Paul Warne’s side are in discussions with Lewis Price and Billy Jones as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Yates, who is 23 years old, will be staying on the books at the New York Stadium for another year at least having penned a new deal.

He has been linked with a move to Blackpool, as covered by The72, as well as Sunderland this summer.

Yates spent this past season on loan at Swindon Town and scored 14 goals in all competitions for Richie Wellens’ side to help them gain promotion from League Two.

He is a product of the Millers’ academy and has made 52 appearances for their first-team, scoring five times. He has also enjoyed loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Hailway Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town and Carlisle United in the past.

The forward formed a great partnership up front with Eoin Doyle at the County Ground this past term and looks to have a bright future in the game.

Yates could now look to nail down a regular spot at Rotherham in the Championship, or alternatively he could be sold by the Yorkshire side so they get a fee for him and didn’t lose him for free.



Are you happy Yates has signed a new deal, RUFC fans?