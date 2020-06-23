Kane Wilson announced via his personal Twitter account that he was bringing his 13-year association with West Bromwich Albion to an end. It was something that we wrote about in more depth here on The72.

The 20-year-old has only ever known life as a Baggie, being at the Hawthorns since he signed on a seven-year-old in 2007. Now, for the young defender, it is a case of looking elsewhere to continue his football.

He made one appearance for the West Brom first team in domestic competition, an appearance in the EFL cup loss to Northampton Town in 2016. He also made an appearance for West Brom in the Premier League Asia Trophy match against Crystal Palace at Hong Kong Stadium in 2017.

His last taste of first-team football came this season whilst out on loan at League One side Tranmere Rovers. He featured in 17 games for Rovers across his August-January loan from West Brom. 13 of these appearances were in League One.

Positionally, he featured predominantly in his customary right-back positon but also turned out as left-back and both left and right midfield. This showed his versatility and adaptability, key elements that sides look for when assessing incoming players.

Should Tranmere Rovers bring Wilson back to Prenton Park?

A free agent, would Kane Wilson be the sort of player that Tranmere Rovers might want to consider bringing back to Merseyside but on a full-time basis. The early curtailment of the League One season saw Tranmere slip into League Two alongside Bolton Wanderers and Southend United.

It might make sense for Tranmere to make a move for Wilson in what will be a depleted transfer market anyway. They know what they will get with him, it will be a continuation of his loan deal. Having already been in the building, so-to-speak, he would be able to slot straight back into the swing of things.

It’s certainly a move that some Tranmere fans are hoping for. Here is what these fans are saying on Twitter in response to Wilson’s ‘farewell’ tweet:

From the academy to my debut at 16 I’ve loved every minute, but my @wba journey has come to an end. Massive thank you to all the staff, players and fans who have helped me over the years! I’m now looking forward to the next chapter and can’t wait for it to begin! pic.twitter.com/HXkEPgDWVu — Kane Wilson (@_KaneWilson5) June 23, 2020

Should Tranmere Rovers bring Kane Wilson to Prenton Park on a permanent deal?