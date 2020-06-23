Mansfield Town have been linked with a move for Swindon Town’s Eoin Doyle, as covered on The72 a couple of days ago.

The striker played a massive part in the Robins’ promotion from League Two in this past campaign, firing 26 goals to help them win the league title on points-per-game.

Doyle, who is 31 years old, penned a short-term deal with Swindon in January having previously been on loan from Bradford City and that contract is expiring this summer.

Mansfield are going for promotion next term and have identified him as a possible transfer target. They bolstered their attack by landing Jordan Bowery from MK Dons, as per The72, but will they want Doyle as well?

The Irishman faces a big decision on his next move. There is no doubt Swindon will want to keep him in League One after the season he has just had, but a move to Field Mill and back up north could turn his head.

He is loved at the County Ground and formed a great partnership up front with Rotherham United loanee Jerry Yates last term so may want to keep the story going and sign a new deal with the Robins, which would be music to their fans’ ears.

However, Mansfield may not be the only side looking to lure him away from Swindon’s grasp and Doyle will have to weigh up the move that will be most beneficial to him, possibly financially.

