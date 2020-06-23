Fulham boss Scott Parker crossed paths with Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton as players together at Tottenham Hotspur.

As the Cottagers’ manager scours the transfer market for potential signings this summer, could he look to reunite with his ex-colleague?

Naughton, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at Swansea at the end of the season and may have to start weighing up his options. He is a vastly experienced full-back who has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date so may have some clubs monitoring his situation.

He would add more options and depth into Fulham’s defensive options for next season and would be a shrewd free acquisition.

The right-back has been with Swansea since 2015 and has been a first-team regular for the Welsh side. However, Steve Cooper’s side may have to let him leave this summer to help cut costs.

Naughton, who is an ex-England Under-21 international, started out at Sheffield United as a youngster before being snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. He made 74 appearances for Spurs, as well as having loan spells away at Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Norwich City.

Fulham will have to start drafting contingency plans for if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League this term and Naughton is a player who may be on their transfer list in that scenario.

