Aberdeen have confirmed on their official club website that winger Jonny Hayes – recently linked with Preston North End, Stoke City and Cardiff City – has joined the club on a free transfer.

Last month, the Daily Mail reported – as covered here on The72 – that Preston North End, Stoke City and Cardiff City were among the sides interested in Celtic winger Jonny Hayes.

Hayes’ deal with Celtic ends this summer and was available on a free transfer. Now, it has been confirmed that the winger has found a new club.

Hayes has opted to return to former club Aberdeen, signing for Scottish Premiership side on a two-year deal. He previously spent five years with the club from 2012 to 2017 and now, his return has been confirmed.

Upon the announcement, Hayes spoke to the club’s official website, saying a return to Aberdeen was “always his preferred choice”. He said:

“It is exciting to be an Aberdeen player again. The Club has made real progress since I have been away, particularly with the building of Cormack Park which looks brilliant. It was a major attraction in returning and as soon as the manager phoned and said Aberdeen were interested it was always my preferred choice.”

Hayes has experience of English football having come through Reading’s youth academy. He spent time out on loan with Forest Green and MK Dons before joining Leicester City in 2008. After a loan stint with Cheltenham Town, Hayes moved to Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Hayes played in 101 games (25 goals and 36 assists) for Inverness before leaving for Aberdeen, where he scored 30 goals and provided an impressive 70 assists in 207 matches. With Celtic, Hayes only scored twice and laid on seven assists in 68 games.

Now, with a move to Aberdeen confirmed, Preston North End, Stoke City and Cardiff City will now turn their attention to other players.