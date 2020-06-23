Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham will be enjoying getting more regular game time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

The England Under-21 international has had his injury problems over the past few years and was loaned out to the Owls in the January transfer window.

He has since made eight appearances for Garry Monk’s side and scored his first goal against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Wickham, who is 27 years old, has played just 50 times for Palace in five years and only has a year left on his contract at Selhurst Park. Therefore, could Sheffield Wednesday try and bring him back in some capacity next season?

He needs to get his career back on track and regular football at Hillsborough and leading the line for the Owls would help him. His chances of playing every week in the Premier League are small.

Wickham will be eager to score some more goals for Monk’s side before the end of the campaign and see if anything comes of it.

It is expected to be a summer of transition for the Yorkshire side with first-team players like Fernando Forestieiri, Jordan Rhodes and Kieran Lee all out of contract. Players leaving could mean wages are freed up for potential signings.

It would be very interesting to see how Wickham did for Sheffield Wednesday in a full season. The ex-Ipswich Town and Sunderland man bagged nine goals in 17 games in his first loan spells at the club on loan seven years ago and will be looking to recapture that form.

Should SWFC try and bring back Wickham next season?