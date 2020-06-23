Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has confirmed that Darren Ferguson has identified players he thinks can help fire Posh to promotion next season.

After the early ending of the League One season, Peterborough United have been condemned to another season in the third-tier. Now, with the decision made, Posh’s attention will turn to planning for next season.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed that the club have now identified transfer targets for the summer transfer window, stating that the names will remain “under wraps for now”, labelling the situation as “ridiculous” regarding abroad interest in Ivan Toney.

He said:

“Our manager has identified players he thinks will help us win promotion next season, but those names are under wraps for now. We can’t sign anyone anyway as the transfer window isn’t open for us and we don’t know when it will be.

“It’s a ridiculous situation. As things stand we could sell Ivan Toney abroad today, but we wouldn’t be allowed to replace him.”

Posh are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer, with Toney expected to move on. The star striker is attracting significant transfer interest after another strong season at London Road.

It will be interesting to see who Posh have lined up as Toney’s replacement. The former Newcastle United man will take some replacing but the club are no strangers to losing star strikers, with the likes of Dwight Gayle, Jack Marriott, Britt Assombalonga and more all moving on after impressive spells with Peterborough United.