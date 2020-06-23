Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City are all keen on Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan will be leaving the Stadium of Light as it stands. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of this month and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, despite Sunderland’s efforts.

Now, it has been claimed that he is attracting transfer interest from elsewhere. Championship sides Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic have been said keen on Flanagan, with newly-promoted Coventry City also linked with a move for the 28-year-old.

With Sunderland remaining in League One for a third season, Championship sides look to be queuing up to try and bring Flanagan to the second-tier this summer.

Flanagan has been with Sunderland since July 2018, joining the Black Cats on a free transfer from Burton Albion. In his two years with the club, Flanagan has played in 64 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on one assist in the process.

He has experience of Championship football from his time with Burton Albion, where he mainly played as a full-back. With the Brewers, Flanagan played in 82 games across three years, scoring two and assisting two.

With a contract offer on the table from Sunderland, it will be interesting to see how Flanagan’s situation pans out. The Black Cats are keen to keep him on board but with Birmingham City, Wigan Atheltic and Coventry City willing to offer him Championship football, could he be tempted away from Sunderland?

Given his Football League experience, Flanagan could prove to be a shrewd signing for a Championship club this summer. The defender is also available on a bargain deal, another positive for interested clubs given football’s current financial situation.

