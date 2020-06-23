Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City and Coventry City are all set to swoop for Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan this summer according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June and although he has been offered a new deal by the Black Cats he is yet to commit his future to the club.

Should he leave the North East club as a free agent he could be on the wanted list of the trio of Championship sides.

The curtailment of the League One season has seen Sunderland resigned to a third campaign in the third tier of English football and Flanagan could decide that his immediate future is best served away from the Stadium of Light.

The Northern Irish international played the final eight games for Phil Parkinson’s side before the suspension of the season and proved himself as a good defender at League One level.

Sunderland are keen to keep him at the club for another season but they have been left awaiting his decision, with him yet to sign another contract with the North East giants.

Coventry City will be eager to add defensive reinforcements with them having won promotion to the Championship. Defender Michael Rose has been linked with a move to Leeds United, meaning they would need to replace him should he depart.

Wigan and Birmingham have both endured a frustrating season in the Championship and will also be looking to improve their squads this summer as they look to build on what has been a disappointing 2019/20 campaign.

Should Tom Flanagan make the move to the Championship?