Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed that Posh had a bid of £400k accepted for Rochdale’s departing midfield star Callum Camps last summer.

Rochdale confirmed earlier this month that midfield star Callum Camps would be leaving the club at the end of his contract. Camps has been with Rochdale his entire career and now, he will be on the lookout for a new club.

Now, upon Camps becoming a free agent, it has been revealed that Peterborough United had a £400k bid for the midfielder last summer. Posh wanted to bring Camps in to bolster their midfield ranks and now, Barry Fry has revealed he turned the move down as he wanted to play in the Championship.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said:

“We bid £400k for Camps last summer, but he told us he wanted to play in the Championship. That’s still the case as far as I’m aware, but there will be a lot of players battling for very few positions this summer.”

Camps, 24, will be on the lookout for only his second club of his career. He progressed through Rochdale’s academy ranks and went on to notch up 240 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals and laying on 23 assists in the process.

Camps can play in a variety of positions but mainly features as an attacking midfielder. He has also featured in a slightly deeper role in central midfielder as well as out wide on either wing.

With Camps available for nothing, it will be interesting to see if Peterborough United reignite their interest in the midfielder. Posh fans, do you think you should go back in for Camps this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

