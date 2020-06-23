Middlesbrough are set to rival Birmingham City for Reading defender Chris Gunter following the appointment of Neil Warnock according to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic.

It has been announced that veteran Warnock has succeeded Jonathan Woodgate as manager at the Riverside and this could now see Boro make a move for Gunter who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Gunter is currently at Reading and has signed a short-term contract extension to allow him to compete in the final eight games of the season but there has been no confirmation of a further contract for the next campaign.

Warnock is set to be in charge for the final eight games but there is the possibility that this could be extended should he manage to keep Boro in the Championship.

With Blues manager Pep Clotet set to depart the club in the summer, this leaves uncertainty surrounding the Midlands side which may allow Warnock to swoop in for Gunter ahead of Birmingham.

Gunter would come with a wealth of experience having made over 500 appearances during his career whilst still being relatively young at 30-years-old considering the amount of matches he has played.

The Welsh international has made most of his appearances in the Championship for Nottingham Forest and Reading and would bring a lot of knowledge and experience to the Middlesbrough which could prove invaluable if they manage to avoid relegation.

Whether Gunter stays at Reading beyond his current contract or moves on to Birmingham City or Middlesbrough, his experience at this level is unquestionable.

