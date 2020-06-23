Kane Wilson joined West Bromwich Albion in 2007 at the tender age of just 7. Now, as confirmed by his following tweet, he is set to leave the Hawthorns and branch out on a football adventure away from the Black Country club for the first time in his career.

The 20-year-old, Birmingham-born right-back has only ever known life as a Baggie, apart from loan deals out of the club. Now it is a case of ‘what next?’ as he looks to move on.

The young defender made the step-up to first-team reckoning in 2016 when he made what turned out to be his only ‘domestic’ appearance for the club in the EFL Cup loss on penalties to Northampton Town. As can be seen (below) he did appear for West Brom in the Premier League Asia Trophy match against Crystal Palace at Hong Kong Stadium in 2017,

Since then, it’s been a series of loans away from The Hawthorns. These loans took in stays at Exeter City (Aug 2017-May 2018), Walsall (Aug 2018-Jan 2019) and another stint at Exeter (Jan 2019-May 2019). This season has seen him on an August-January loan deal with League One Tranmere.

The former England youth player has featured in 17 games for Tranmere this season, 13 of these being in League One. He featured predominantly in his customary right-back positon but also turned out as left-back and both left and right midfield.

Obviously leaving the club will lead to some fan interaction. Here’s how his leaving announcement tweet has been taken.

