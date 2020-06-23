Laurens De Bock will still have two years left on his contract at Leeds United when he returns from his loan spell at ADO Den Haag.



The left-back has fallen way down the pecking order at Elland Road and they face a decision to make on his future at the club this summer.

De Bock, who is valued at £495,000 on Transfermarkt, joined the Whites in January 2018 on a hefty four-and-a-half year contract but has struggled to make an impact in the Championship.

He has played just seven times for the Yorkshire side since his move there and has been shipped out on loan Oostende, Sunderland and most recently ADO Den Haag.

Leeds may seek to sell him this summer to ensure they at least get some money for him. The ex-Lokeren and Club Brugge defender might get some interest abroad if Marcelo Bielsa’s side want to cut their losses on him.

The Whites could loan him out again for the next couple of seasons for him to see out the rest of his contract before leaving for free, or he could return to the squad and fight for his place, though the latter seems very unlikely.

Leeds are currently battling for promotion to the Premier League but have suffered a blow after their 2-0 defeat away to Cardiff City at the weekend. Their primary focus will be on getting out of the Championship, though they will have to address the futures of players like De Bock over the coming months.

What should Leeds do with De Bock?