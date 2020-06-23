According to a report from Football Insider, Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is now wanted by Rangers, as well as Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

In the run-up to the transfer window, Blackburn Rovers have been heavily linked with Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin. The Scottish shot-stopper is out of contract this summer and with Rovers in need of a new ‘keeper, McLaughlin appears to have been identified as the number one target.

Now, however, it has been claimed they could face competition for his signature. According to Football Insider, Scottish giants Rangers are now plotting a swoop for McLaughlin.

Rangers – as are Blackburn – will be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. Jak Alnwick and Wes Foderingham have both been released by Rangers, leaving them with just Allan McGregor and Andy Firth in their ranks.

Sunderland still retain hope of McLaughlin staying, having offered him a new contract. But, with the end of his deal nearing, it is looking more and more likely that his future lies away from the Stadium of Light.

McLaughlin, 32, has played in 90 games across all competitions for Sunderland since signing in 2018. He has a season of Championship appearance under his belt, playing with Burton Albion during the 2016/17 campaign.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping that Rangers’ interest does not materialise into anything serious, with McLaughlin seemingly one of their top targets. It awaits to be seen if their is any substance behind the claims of Rangers’ interest, with McLaughin’s Sunderland future still undecided.

Where do you think McLaughlin should go this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, one of the club’s former players has been released by a League One side – read about it by clicking here.

Where do you think McLaughlin should go this summer?