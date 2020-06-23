Angel Rangel is out of contract at QPR this summer and is poised to become a free agent.

The Championship side have a decision to make on his future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton’s side have had to release first-team duo Grant Hall and Marc Pugh, but what will happen to Rangel?

Rangel, who is 37 years old, adds more experience and depth to their defensive options and the R’s will no doubt be tempted to keep him for another year as he is a useful player to have around. However, financial implications from the Covid-19 situation has put his future up in the air.

The Spaniard joined QPR in 2018 after leaving Swansea City after their relegation from the Premier League. He signed for the Swans in 2007 and had played for them for 11 years, racking up a total of 374 appearances.

The right-back became a fans’ favourite at the Liberty Stadium and helped them win the League One title in 2008, the Championship Play-Offs in 2011 and the League Cup in 2013.

Prior to moving to Wales, Rangel had spells at Girona, Sant Andreu and Terrassa before Roberto Martinez brought him to the United Kingdom.

QPR will have to decide whether they will keep him or not for next season. He may not be ready to hang up his boots just yet and will have to be patient over his future there.

He has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Warburton’s men.

Should QPR keep Rangel?