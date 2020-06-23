West Bromwich Albion have announced contract extensions and player departures ahead of the final eight games of the season as confirmed on their official website.

Midfielders Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry, defender Lee Peltier and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, whose contracts were due to expire at the end of June, have all signed up for another month to help the Midlands club as they aim to win promotion.

However, third-choice goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi has opted against a contract extension and will leave the club at the end of this month.

Defenders Kane Wilson and Jack Fitzwater who have enjoyed productive loan spells but failed to really make an impact at the Hawthorns will be moving on at the end of the month.

“Both players are at the stage where they need regular first-team football to advance their careers and we wish them well for the future,” said Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling.

ATTRACTIVE OFFER

A player who has been on everyone’s lips in Nathan Ferguson will also leave the club at the end of the month following months of transfer speculation.

“We have made what can only be considered a very attractive offer to Nathan but he intends to pursue his career elsewhere. It’s a disappointment for everyone here but it is the player’s prerogative,” Dowling continued.

In the under-24 players’ category, Albion have offered new terms to Finn Azaz, Nick Clayton-Phillips, George Harmon, Alex Palmer, Tom Solanke and Rayhaan Tulloch.

Clayton-Phillips, Palmer and Tulloch in particular have established themselves as real prospects for the future with Palmer set to be offered a long-term contract in the coming weeks following an impressive loan spell with Plymouth Argyle.

The Club have also confirmed the following players were being released on free transfers: Jack Chambers, Kevin Healy, Brad House, Dan Meredith and Sam Wilding.