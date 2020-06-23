Portsmouth are interested in Oxford United loanee Matty Taylor, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

The striker is out of contract at parent club Bristol City at the end of this season and is set to become a free agent this summer.

Taylor, who is 30 years old, has scored 13 goals in 26 games in this campaign for the U’s.

When asked about the potential interest in him, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said, as per Hampshire Live: “We’ve approached nobody for next year, nobody at all. There will be massive financial losses next season for every club and adding players right now isn’t something we can do.

“We just can’t at the moment. Until we get a start date, a set of fixtures, how many games, and most importantly what’s the situation with the crowd there’s not going to be any development in terms of signings.”

Taylor started his career at Oxford but was released in 2009. He subsequently had spells in non-league with the likes of Didcot Town and North Leigh before he was snapped up by Forest Green Rovers in 2011.

He became a key player for the Rovers and scored 24 goals in 106 appearances for them which earned him a move to Bristol Rovers in 2014.

Taylor was an integral part of the Pirates’ side who won back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One and bagged a total of 68 goals in three seasons.

He then made the shock switch across Bristol to join the Robins in January 2017 for around £300,000 and has since played 74 times for Lee Johnson’s side.

Will Pompey land Taylor?