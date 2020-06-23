According to news carried by Portsmouth-based media source The News, there is interest from Belgium in Pompey defender Christian Burgess. This interest follows a tweet (below) over a week ago from journalist Dave Peters:

Union blijft actief op de transfermarkt. Nu komt ook centrale verdediger Christian Burgess over van derdeklasser Portsmouth. Volgen er ook handtekeningen van Morris, Lapoussin en Perbet? #proximusleague #union #bronnen — Dave Peters (@DeefPeters) June 15, 2020

The team Burgess is linked with is Royale Union Saint Gilloise. They play their games in Belgium’s second-tier competition – the Proximus League. With the curtailment of the Belgian leagues, they finished 4th in the table – five points behind promoted side Royal Excelsior Virton.

Giant defender Burgess is out of contract at the end of this month, meaning in seven days he is a free agent. Having said that he wished to assess his options at the end of the season, Pompey chief executive Mark Caitlin admitted at the end of May that Burgess’ future was out of their hands.

Burgess is a popular player at Fratton Park, having joined the south coast club from Peterborough at the stary of July 2015. Since signing on for the Blues, Burgess has gone on to make 2018 appearances for the club. During this time he has scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists.

Peters (tweet above) says that the Belgian club “remains active in the transfer market” and a sign of that activity could very well be a move for Portsmouth defender Burgess who started out his football journey at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Whether a move is actioned by Royal Union Saint Gilloise remains to be seen. However, that might clarify somewhat when June 30 ticks by.

Would Christian Burgess really be able to hack it in the Belgian leagues?