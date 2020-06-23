It was announced earlier this morning that Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate had been relieved of his duties at the football club as confirmed on their official website.

Woodgate has immediately left the Riverside and been replaced by experienced boss Neil Warnock who will take charge of the remaining eight games of the season.

The club has placed its thanks on record to Woodgate for his efforts but it came as little surprise to some with the North East club languishing perilously above the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough are 21st in the Championship table and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference with eight games left to avoid relegation.

Boro lost 3-0 to Swansea City on their return to match action and it was this latest lacklustre performance which appeared to be the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

Chairman Steve Gibson took a huge gamble when he appointed Jonathan Woodgate as head coach little more than a year ago.

The former Middlesbrough skipper wasn’t a fully qualified coach and had never managed before but Gibson was impressed by his passion and vision and decided to give him a chance.

In complete contrast to Woodgate, Warnock arrives with a CV full of managerial experience which has seen him enjoy countless promotions throughout his career.

The 71-year-old has a wealth of football knowledge and despite dividing supporters at times, there is no denying the array of managerial qualities he has.

Warnock has managed the likes of Cardiff City, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers and the Middlesbrough fans gave a mixed reaction on his appointment:

Delighted that we’ve gone for Warnock! Proven at this level just what we need pic.twitter.com/Em4rWmzlWa — Chris Pearson (@Boro_Brick_Road) June 23, 2020

Praise the lord — Richard Leng III (@LengofRichardll) June 23, 2020

Sad for Woody but this just had to happen – I've spent the last few days thinking about League 1 away days next season. It feels now like when Venables came in – utter relief — Paul Copley (@PaulCopley) June 23, 2020

Why not do this 3 months ago????? — Jimbo Jobson (@jimbojobson) June 23, 2020

I’m not ngl I hope Woodgate goes and gets some experience as a manager and comes back when he’s not fresh I like his ideas but he’s clearly not ready — John (@Fr33d3m25) June 23, 2020

Best birthday present in tears. Cheers Gibbo.👍 — Rol (@iamrolster) June 23, 2020

