Leeds United’s Thorp Arch training facility has churned out many a top youngster who has gone on to feature in the first team. It is a pattern that endures to this day. Leeds United are, in the future, looking to move to a bespoke training facility closer to Elland Road. However, Thorp Arch stays as it is in the meantime. Indeed, the club will receive news on its immediate soon according to an article by website Training Ground Guru (TGG).

However, Leeds United fans have nothing to fear, any decision is not one laden with doom-n-gloom. Instead, it is a decision based around the categorisation of Thorp Arch as a training facility. Currently, the set-up that the Whites use at Wetherby is a Category 2 facility.

TGG writer, Simon Austin, says that United are one of six sides awaiting the outcome of applications for a reassessment of their training facilities. Alongside fellow Category 2 sides Burnley and Crystal Palace, Category Three sides Bournemouth and Luton and Category 4 side Mansfield, they await a decision delayed by Covid-19.

Back in March, Austin wrote that Leeds, alongside Burnley and Crystal Palace, had all applied to be promoted to Category 1 status in the Premier League Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP). The EPPP is a long-term youth development strategy, funded by the Premier League. The higher the Categorisation, the more funding that is available to that club.

Category 1 status is the Elite level when it comes to club’s youth facilities and is assessed on various factors such as productivity rates, training facilities and coach, education and welfare provision. Leeds United have rebuilt Thorp Arch in Marcelo Bielsa’s image.

This is something that Leeds United Sporting Director Victor Orta mentioned when in conversation with TGG in October:

“From the start, when we arrived at Leeds United, Category 1 was something we were working towards. I respect a lot the Academy of this club. If you watch the production of talent of this Academy, it is amazing. For me, it is really important to produce Academy players, because this club has history and I need to respect these things when I am working in a club.“

Writing this morning, Austin says that the six clubs awaiting news of their reclassification applications “are set to discover their fates within the next few weeks.”

Hopefully, for Leeds United, this will be positive news as the reimagining element of the club continues.

