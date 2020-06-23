Sunderland have published their retained list, as announced by their official club website.

The Black Cats have confirmed the departure of six first-team players, with Duncan Watmore, Alim Ozturk, Jack Baldwin, Joel Lynch, Kyle Lafferty and Tommy Smith all leaving the club as free agents.

They have also offered new deals to Jon McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan, Benji Kimpioka, Brandon Taylor and Jordan Hunter, whilst Chris Maguire has extended his stay at the Stadium of Light by a further year.

Their website reads: “The club would like to thank those leaving the club at the end of their contracts for their service and wish them well for the future.”

It is expected to be a summer of transition for the North-East side as Phil Parkinson gears up for his first full season in charge.

They will be frustrated that it is their third consecutive campaign at League One level but will be hoping it is third time lucky in their quest to return to the Championship.

Keeping Maguire at the club is a massive boost to their promotion hopes for next term. The Scottish winger has been a key player for the Black Cats over the past two seasons and chipped in with 11 goals this past term.

Sunderland will be praying their number one ‘keeper McLaughlin follows suit and pens a new contract at the club, though he is a target for second tier side Blackburn Rovers, as reported by The72 yesterday.

