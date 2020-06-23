PEC Zwolle midfielder Gustavo Hamer will finalise his move to Coventry City next month, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

The two clubs have agreed a fee of €1.5 million and he will undergo a medical next month.

Coventry are planning for life in the Championship next season and have also been given the green light to make a permanent move for Aston Villa midfielder Callum O’Hare, as reported by The72.

Hamer, who is 22 years old, is a defensive midfielder and is poised to make the move to the Sky Blues after two years with PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie.

He made 26 appearances in all competitions this past season and chipped in with four goals and six assists.

Hamer fits the bill for Coventry. He is young, versatile and has already racked up plenty of first-team experience despite his age.

He started his career at Feyenoord and rose up through the youth ranks of the Dutch giants before going onto play twice for their senior side, one of which came against Ajax.

Hamer spent the 2017/18 season on loan at FC Dordrecht before leaving Rotterdam for PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2018. He could now be on his way to England with Coventry and Mark Robins’ side will be eager to get the deal over the line as soon as they can do.

Have a go at our Coventry City quiz! How well do you know their 2020 League One title winning squad?

Will Hamer be a good signing for Cov?