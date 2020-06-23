Ian Poveda was a January arrival at Leeds United, joining the Whites around the same time as injured striker Jean-Kevin Augustin and backup keeper Elia Caprile. Up until Sunday, he’d not had a sniff of action in a Leeds United shirt.

That all changed as the Cardiff game edged towards its end. Leeds were 2-0 down and former Manchester City youngster Poveda got 13 minutes to show us what he could do. Marcelo Bielsa thought that he was ready when he first came to the club. This insistence meant a lot of Whites fans were nonplussed at him not being used.

Ahead of his debut at the weekend, there was some Twitter chatter about him with many fans enquiring as to where he was in terms of Bielsa’s thinking. The answer to that, obviously, came with his inclusion as a substitute and him stepping off of the bench for his debut.

Poveda arrived at Elland Road having been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016.

The young winger didn’t arrive at Elland Road short of playing time or experience. This season, Poveda had already featured for Manchester City in six Premier League 2 games (one goal/two assists) and four UEFA Youth League games (two goals) as well as in their EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury.

Any player making a debut for Leeds United is subject to fan scrutiny. In that respect, Poveda was no different. Here are some of the fan reactions from Twitter after his cameo debut.

Ian Poveda makes Leeds United debut – Twitter reaction

Not all Leeds United fans were in agreement, seems some didn’t rate him on first sight:

