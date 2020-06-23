Ian Poveda was a January arrival at Leeds United, joining the Whites around the same time as injured striker Jean-Kevin Augustin and backup keeper Elia Caprile. Up until Sunday, he’d not had a sniff of action in a Leeds United shirt.

That all changed as the Cardiff game edged towards its end. Leeds were 2-0 down and former Manchester City youngster Poveda got 13 minutes to show us what he could do. Marcelo Bielsa thought that he was ready when he first came to the club. This insistence meant a lot of Whites fans were nonplussed at him not being used.

Ahead of his debut at the weekend, there was some Twitter chatter about him with many fans enquiring as to where he was in terms of Bielsa’s thinking. The answer to that, obviously, came with his inclusion as a substitute and him stepping off of the bench for his debut.

Poveda arrived at Elland Road having been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016.

The young winger didn’t arrive at Elland Road short of playing time or experience. This season, Poveda had already featured for Manchester City in six Premier League 2 games (one goal/two assists) and four UEFA Youth League games (two goals) as well as in their EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury.

Any player making a debut for Leeds United is subject to fan scrutiny. In that respect, Poveda was no different. Here are some of the fan reactions from Twitter after his cameo debut.

💬 “I’m really grateful for the opportunity the manager gave me” Ian Poveda on his #LUFC debut https://t.co/4Mi3e8n9vj — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 22, 2020

Ian Poveda makes Leeds United debut – Twitter reaction

Ian Poveda looked ok for Leeds when he came on against Cardiff, if he starts on the bench on Saturday then I would like to see him given more time #LUFC — Gerhard’s Daughter (@followyouswap) June 22, 2020

Ian Poveda looked ok for Leeds when he came on against Cardiff, if he starts on the bench on Saturday then I would like to see him given more time #LUFC — Connor Mahoney! LUFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ConnorMOT92) June 22, 2020

On the bright side poveda looked decent. We really need a younger Pablo tho — Martin Roberts💙💛 (@wowmart1974) June 21, 2020

Roberts MOTM on our side today, didn’t think we played badly just a bit rusty tbh. Poveda looked good when he came on, some good play and good defending from Cardiff. Any other team would have scored our transfers #lufc — Owen Walton (@OwenWalton9) June 21, 2020

On the plus side it was good to see Poveda released from the witness protection program #lufc — Neil Royce (@royceylufc) June 21, 2020

Poveda & Gotts looked good when they came on. Shame Shackleton didn’t come on. Would of put Shackleton on for Bamford & moved Roberts further forward. It’s going to take time for the team to settle again. #lufc — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) June 21, 2020

Poveda made a lovely creative pass into the box near the end of the game. The kid should deffo get some more minutes. Thoughts? #lufc #leeds #leedsunited — LEEDS ARE GOING UP (@ihelpcp1) June 21, 2020

Poveda Did ok when he came on. #lufc #MOT — Marc F 💙💛 (@billywigwam13) June 21, 2020

What I took from that was, young Poveda needs to start next game! Looks a cracking wee player! ⚽👍 — Dean 🇬🇧LUFC ⚽Leeds! Leeds! Leeds! 🎵MOT🎵⚽ (@CoatonDean) June 21, 2020

Poveda looked decent when he came on, has a excellent first touch. Not as good as Harrison’s but better than Costas! #LUFC — Kel Dickson (@Keldee9) June 21, 2020

right, coming off Twitter for a few days until Leeds fans stop fighting with each other. Gutted, but lots of positives to take from that. Love Poveda!!! @TheSquareBall — Josey back up North, PhD 💙💛 (@jemccudden) June 21, 2020

Not all Leeds United fans were in agreement, seems some didn’t rate him on first sight:

Seen loads day Poveda. He didn’t do one thing. Looks like he can’t kick it. Leightwwight winger — LufcSS (@LufcAlaw) June 21, 2020

