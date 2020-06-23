Leeds United journalist Colin Millar has identified a weakness in West Bromwich Albion’s game that the Whites and their fellow promotion contenders could exploit in an interview on Leeds Live.

Millar has claimed that the Baggies are lacking conviction and stumbling towards promotion which appears to be a strange claim to make following Leeds’ 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

Both Leeds and West Brom were far from their best in their return to Championship action and in all seriousness, there will need to be improvements from both sides during the remaining eight games of the season.

Millar had his say on Slaven Bilic’s men and said: “The result against Birmingham City and the manner of it will bring two primary concerns to West Brom, who are edging closer to the finishing line of promotion but are doing so ungracefully and appear to be stumbling over it, without any real sense of conviction.”

Albion did have the majority of possession and created more chances than Blues but did lack real potency in front of goal but still managed to come away with a draw and didn’t look likely to lose the game at any stage.

Meanwhile, in Cardiff on Sunday, a similar pattern emerged in Leeds’ game where they dominated possession and chances, yet rather than ensure they at least got something out of the game, they gave away two sloppy goals.

There is no denying that West Brom will need to be sharper in front of goal but it is also important to point out that whilst Millar has criticised the Baggies for their lack of goals, they weren’t the only team in the automatic promotion places to not find the back of the net during the first round of fixtures.

