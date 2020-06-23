Leeds United are set to make a summer swoop for Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia according to Read Norwich.

The Argentine has been one of the Canaries’ best performers this season despite them languishing at the foot of the Premier League table.

With Leeds set to gain automatic promotion to the top-flight and Norwich destined for relegation unless they can turnaround their form during the remaining games, the Yorkshire giants could have a real chance of landing the midfielder.

There have been discussions between Leeds and Norwich as the Championship club aim to gauge whether a deal could be viable although any further talks would likely be put on hold until the end of the current campaign.

It is likely that Norwich will want a sizeable fee for Buendia but whether they will be able to recoup as much as they would like it questionable considering the huge strain that the Coronavirus has put on finances for most clubs.

Buendia has been a real shining light for Norwich this season and such have been his impressive performances, it seems unlikely that he will remain at Carrow Road if they are unable to avoid relegation to the Championship.

A move to Elland Road could be the perfect place for him to make a name for himself at the highest level and should Leeds get promoted, this is a move that could be an exciting one for Leeds supporters.

Leeds will be looking to recruit players with Premier League experience should they win promotion and Buendia would certainly tick that box for them.

Would Emi Buendia be a good signing for Leeds United?