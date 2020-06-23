West Bromwich Albion are set to complete the paperwork for the permanent signing of Matheus Pereira ahead of their clash against Brentford on Friday as reported by The Athletic.

The Baggies drew their first game back following the restart as they fired a blank in their 0-0 draw with local rivals Birmingham City.

Despite their disappointing result, there was some good news to come out of the game. With Pereira playing almost the entire match, it meant that it triggered a clause in his loan contract, allowing him to become a permanent West Brom player.

The Brazilian has been a revelation since his arrival at the Hawthorns last summer, on loan from Sporting Lisbon and has been an integral figure in Slaven Bilic’s side. The Midlands club are now set to finalise the paperwork before Friday’s vital clash against promotion rivals Brentford.

Pereira has scored six goals and registered nine assists in his stunning debut season in England and the capture of him will be a huge boost to West Brom ahead of their final eight games of the season.

The fee is set to be around £8.25million with West Brom having already paid £750,000 as a loan fee to secure Pereira and when taking into consideration the impact he had this season it appears to be an absolute bargain for the Baggies.

Although the 24-year-old failed to score against Blues, he was his usual dangerous self and was one of West Brom’s best players on the day.

There is no doubt that Pereira has been one of the best players in the league this season and will be hugely important as he looks to help guide West Brom to the Premier League.

