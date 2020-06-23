According to a report from ESPN, Borussia Dortmund have won the race for Birmingham City’s sought after starlet Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham’s performances in his breakthrough season for Birmingham City have attracted significant transfer interest. At the age of 16, it isn’t hard to see why.

Bellingham has been at the centre of an ongoing transfer battle between some of Europe’s elite and now, it has been claimed that a conclusion is close.

ESPN claims that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have won the race for Bellingham. The Birmingham City starlet’s departure is said to be nearing completion with £20 million believed to be the transfer fee.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been keen on Bellingham but the youngster is said to be keen on following in the footsteps of English star Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City to join Dortmund. Sancho has flourished in Germany, so Bellingham will be hoping to see similar success to his compatriot.

Bellingham, 16, has played in 36 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on three assists in the process. He played in the Blues’ 0-0 draw with West Brom as Pep Clotet’s side returned to action, coming off after 70 minutes.

As eluded to earlier, it is unsurprising to see that Bellingham is attracting such strong transfer interest. He has become a starter for the Blues at a young age and looks to have a big future in the game.

It awaits to be seen if ESPN’s claims of an imminent transfer materialise, with a transfer at some point this summer looking almost certain.

Birmingham City fans, do you think Bellingham would be making the right decision in joining Borussia Dortmund? Have your say in the poll below.

Would Bellingham be making the right decision in joining Borussia Dortmund?