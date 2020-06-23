Scottish Premiership side St Mirren have confirmed on their official website that former Blackpool and Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has joined the club on a free transfer after his release from Rangers.

Former Blackpool and Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick was confirmed to be leaving Rangers earlier this summer. Now, after a season on loan in England with the Tangerines, it has been confirmed he will be remaining in Scotland.

Alnwick has joined St Mirren on a free transfer, extending his stint in Scottish football. The 27-year-old signs on a two-year contract after joining Rangers from Port Vale back in January 2017.

Upon the announcement of the deal, the former Newcastle United youngster said that he is happy to have got the deal done, adding that he feels like he has unfinished business in the Scottish game. He said:

“I’m delighted it could get done so quickly. I knew straight away after speaking to the gaffer and hearing the plans he has in place and what he wants to achieve that it was going to be the right move. He told me about the ambitions of the football club, the direction its going in and to be honest he didn’t need to sell it too much.

“Lee Hodson is my best friend and I spoke to him straight away. He said it was a brilliant family club and spoke really highly of the club. I feel I have some unfinished business here. I looked at my time at Rangers and I didn’t really play many games up here but it’s a league I felt I could do well in and it’s time for me to show what I can do up here.”

Alnwick started out with Newcastle and gathered experience on loan with Gateshead and Bradford City before joining Port Vale in 2015. He played 79 times for Vale before joining Rangers, where he played 11 times, spending stints on loan with Scunthorpe United and most recently, Blackpool.

