Mansfield Town have moved earlier to complete their first signing of the summer. The Stags have swooped to bring in striker Jordan Bowery from MK Dons to bolster Graham Coughlan’s attacking options. Bowery’s move will be completed and made official when the transfer window opens.

The former Aston Villa youngster leaves MK Dons after just a year and speaking upon the confirmation of the transfer, he said he will now turn his attention to making sure he is in peak condition for when football returns. He said:

“I will work as hard as anyone. I’m athletic, powerful, like to run in behind, control and hold up the ball. I’ll do whatever it takes to get a goal and work hard for the team. I’ll now be looking to get myself in peak condition for whenever we return. I’ll be raring to go when we do.”

Coughlan also spoke out on the signing, saying that Bowery is exactly what they were looking to bring in.



“As a frontman, Jordan is a real handful and has the attributes of what we are looking for,” he said.

“He will complement the team that we are building. He is big, strong and quick and his link-up play and creativity are excellent. Jordan’s challenge now is to fulfil his potential and become a real force in this division.”

Bowery, 32, has plenty of experience in the Football League. He started out with Chesterfield before earning a move to Aston Villa in 2012. Bowery played 22 times for Villa’s senior side, spending time out on loan with Doncaster prior to his departure in 2014.

Since then, he has gone on to play for Rotherham United, Bradford City (loan), Oxford United, Leyton Orient, Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons.

