It may be a strange new world we live in, but is it one where players need to update their cv, dust off the old suit and tie, and apply for gainful employment?

Jason Banton may not be a name you are familiar with, well, unless you support one of the TWENTY clubs he has signed for in his relatively short career, yes, a lot of those are loan moves, and more recently non-league but the subject of our interest did begin at Arsenal (youth) before switching to Blackburn and indeed Liverpool.

Now, however, after a career taking in Leicester, Burton, Crystal Palace, Plymouth, MK Dons, Wycombe, Hartlepool, Notts County, Crawley, Partick Thistle, Woking, Torquay, St Albans, Dulwich Hamlet, Truro, Braintree and Romford, it looks like the well-travelled 27-year-old is clubless once more.

And this time, Banton has taken the peculiar step of advertising his availability.

Twitter: Free Agent👀📞 (@JasonBanton)

And perhaps slightly more pleadingly, this

Twitter: Next year I need to be playing in a footballing team who allows me to express myself! Please RT so the right person can see this! 📞 (@JasonBanton)

Even trying to ‘trend’ a hashtag off the back of an obscure musical reference to Pato Banton, which I am sure provided a terrace based pun at some point in his career, @Charleybarker17 referring to Banton as a G.O.A.T.

Twitter: RT @charleybarker17: 🐐 #PassToBanton (@JasonBanton)

and @MichaelAziaya claiming “Big Player”

Twitter: RT @MichaelAziaya: Big Player 👇🏾 (@JasonBanton)

Those unfamiliar with Banton can be forgiven, as his career promised more than it has ultimately delivered, an England U17 stint earning 4 caps, and amassing 50 plus appearances in two periods with Plymouth, the only stand out stay at a club.

Personally, I remember signing him on loan when playing Football Manager, from Crystal Palace. Palace were a side where he made 0 real-life appearances.

Regardless of what you may or may not know of Jason, this shows a real desire to continue as a player, and hopefully the right club sees his Twitter feed.

Good luck Jason!

Unique or Desperate?