The Bolton News journalist Marc Iles has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Leeds United and Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom has declared his interest in the vacant role as Bolton Wanderers manager.

I'm told that Paul Heckingbottom has put in for the Bolton job. Thoughts? #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) June 22, 2020

The vacant managerial post at Bolton Wanderers has seen many names linked with the job. The likes of ex-West Brom and Blackburn Rovers man Steven Reid have been linked, while Italy and Juventus legend Mauro Camoranesi has also been linked – as reported here on The72.

Now, a household name has been linked with the post. Paul Heckingbottom – formerly of Leeds United and Barnsley – is said to have registered his interest in the Job. The Bolton News journalist Marc Iles reported the news on Monday, saying he is keen on taking up the role after Keith Hill’s departure.

Heckingnottom is out of a job as it stands. He last managed Hibernian in Scotland but has been out of the game since November of last year.

Heckingbottom, 42, has experience at both League One and Championship level, winning promotion to the second-tier during his time as Barnsley manager. His impressive job at Oakwell earned him a move to Leeds United, but he only lasted a matter of months there and left at the end of the 2017/18 season.

With Hibs, he managed from February 2019 to November 2019, taking charge of 32 games before being replaced by Jack Ross. Now, with the Bolton job available, he is looking for a route back into the game.

Bolton Wanderers fans, is Heckingbottom a man who you would like to take the job this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like to see Bolton Wanderers appoint Heckingbottom this summer?