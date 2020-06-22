We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Gary Rowett as the head coach of Millwall.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Gary Rowett has been the Millwall head coach since October 2019. This was after the resignation of Neil Harris as manager. It has been a solid season for Millwall and they have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

They lost 3-2 to Derby County in their first game back after the season was restarted. Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored for the Lions but they were beaten due to a hat trick by Louie Sibley.

Do you approve or disapprove of Gary Rowett as the Millwall head coach?