We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Lee Johnson as the head coach of Bristol City.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Lee Johnson has been the head coach of Bristol City since February 2016. He replaced Steve Cotterill after he was relieved of his duties. His side have had a solid season so far and they are in the chase for the play-offs.

Their first game after the season was restarted went badly though. They lost 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers. Bristol City did take the lead through Jamie Paterson but goals from Corry Evans, Tosin Adarabioyo and Adam Armstrong condemned them to a loss.

Do you approve or disapprove of Lee Johnson as the Bristol City head coach?