The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Tony Mowbray has been the head coach of Blackburn since February 2017. He came in to replace Owen Coyle who was the previous manager. This season has been good so far for Blackburn as they are challenging for a place in the play-offs.

Blackburn restarted their season with a 3-1 win over Bristol City. Goals from Corry Evans, Tosin Adarabioyo and Adam Armstrong cancelled out an opener from Jamie Paterson.

Do you approve or disapprove of Tony Mowbray as the Blackburn Rovers head coach?