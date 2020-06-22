We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Neil Harris as the head coach of Cardiff City.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Neil Harris has been the head coach of Cardiff City since November 2019. He came in to replace Neil Warnock as the manager. In his short time as manager, Cardiff have improved their form and are challenging for a place in the play-offs.

Their restarted season got off to a good start this weekend. They beat the then top of the Sky Bet Championship table Leeds United 2-0 in front of Sky Sports cameras. Their goals came from Junior Hoilett and Daniel Glatzel.

Do you approve or disapprove of Neil Harris as the Cardiff City head coach?