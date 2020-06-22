We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Alex Neil as the head coach of Preston North End.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Alex Neil is the head coach of Preston North End. He has had the job since July 2017 having replaced Simon Grayson who left the club to become the Sunderland manager. This season has been better than expected so far as they are fighting for a place in the play-offs.

In their first match after the season was restarted, they drew 1-1 with Luton Town. They took the lead through Scott Sinclair but were pegged back by a late goal from Callum McManaman.

Do you approve or disapprove of Alex Neil as the Preston North End head coach?