A change in ticketing services is partially to blame for Ipswich Town having not committed to a refund on lost games, claims footballing director Lee O’Neill, in an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times.

Most Ipswich fans would rather forget the last 9 months, possibly longer to be honest, so the dragging of the heels in regards to what the club intends to do has caused more frustration.

The majority of clubs have already made their intentions known, with some even honouring the deals, but, due to a change in service provider, Ipswich moving their ticket system to popular gig distributor SeatGeek, the ability to offer refunds or similar has been delayed. July 1 is now being touted as most likely date for any return.

Ipswich had a disproportionate amount of home games remaining, five in total, meaning that the loyal blues would require a refund amounting to anywhere between £60 and £200 depending on whether they sit in the cheap seats or the posh ones. It is fair to say the majority of refunds would work out around the deals taken, early-bird purchasers being owed less, due to total price being divided by 23, (regardless of whether Bury would count as a missed game)

Most clubs have offered schemes as wide-ranging as ‘pay it into the academy’ to ‘cup games free’ but with Ipswich’s woeful cup form, this return could take five seasons or more.

Irrespective of what the club tables as options, it is certain to not please everyone, as in truth, some of the more unrealistic fans are still banging on about the season’s end, as though shouting louder will solve all ailments (insert your own Brexit/Remain joke to suit your persuasion)

Personally, although I would be owed a reasonable sum, all I really want is the football back, we can worry about discounts when we are in the stands.

What would you want?