We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Sabri Lamouchi as the head coach of Nottingham Forest.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Sabri Lamouchi is the Nottingham Forest head coach after being appointed to replace Martin O’Neill in June 2019. He has had a positive season so far as his Forest side are comfortably in the play-offs and are looking to stay in the top six.

This weekend, they drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday. They opened the scoring thanks to Joe Lolley but they ended up with a tie after an equaliser from Connor Wickham.

Do you approve or disapprove of Sabri Lamouchi as head coach of Nottingham Forest?