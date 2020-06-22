We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Thomas Frank as the head coach of Brentford.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls every Monday and then will be revealing the results on Thursday. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Thomas Frank is the head coach of Brentford since October 2018. He had been their assistant manager but stepped up to the main role when Dean Smith departed to become the Aston Villa manager. They have performed very well this season and are comfortably in the play-off places.

They had a great result at the weekend as well. They beat their West London rivals Fulham, a team they might end up facing in the play-offs, 2-0. This was down to goals from Said Benramha and Emiliano Marcondes.

Do you approve or disapprove of Thomas Frank as Brentford head coach?