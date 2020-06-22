We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Scott Parker as the head coach of Fulham.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls every Monday and then will be revealing the results on Thursday. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Scott Parker is the current head coach of Fulham after becoming the interim manager in February 2019 before being made the permanent boss in May 2019. They have been having a good season so far as they are challenging for a place in the automatic promotion places.

Despite that, Fulham did not have a good weekend. In their first match since the season restarted, they lost 2-0 to West London rivals Brentford. The Bees won thanks to goals from Said Benramha and Emiliano Marcondes.

Do you approve or disapprove of Scott Parker as Fulham head coach?