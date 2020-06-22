We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Marcelo Bielsa as the head coach of Leeds United.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls every Monday and then will be revealing the results on Thursday. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Marcelo Bielsa is the current head coach of Leeds United having been the manager at Elland Road since June 2018, replacing the previous manager Paul Heckingbottom. In his first season, Leeds finished in the play-off places and lost to Derby County in the semi-finals. This season, they are challenging for a place in the automatic promotion places.

However, they suffered disappointment this week in their first match since the season restarted. They lost 2-0 to Cardiff City due to goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel. This has moved them down to 2nd in the Sky Bet Championship.

