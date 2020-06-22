We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Slaven Bilic as the head coach of West Bromwich Albion.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls every Monday and then will be revealing the results on Thursday. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Slaven Bilic is the current head coach of West Brom having been the boss at the West Midlands side since June 2019, coming in for Darren Moore after he was sacked during the previous season. So far, the Baggies have had a good season and are challenging for automatic promotion.

In their last game, and their first match of the restarted season, they would 0-0 with West Midlands rivals Birmingham City. This has moved them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Slaven Bilic as head coach of West Brom?