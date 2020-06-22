Newport County have released ex-Leeds United and AFC Wimbledon forward Dominic Poleon, as announced by their official club website.

The Exiles have become the latest Football League side to publish their retained list, with Scot Bennett, Jay Foulston, Jamille Matt and Momodou Touray also leaving the club this summer as free agents.

Their website has read: “We thank all the players leaving the club this summer for their efforts while with the Exiles and wish them well for the future.”

Poleon, who is 26 years old, only joined Newport last September but made just five appearances in the league for Michael Flynn’s side. They then loaned him out to National League outfit Dover in the January transfer window.

The forward will now have to weigh up his options over the coming months and find a new club.

Poleon signed for Leeds United as a youngster in 2010 and went onto play 36 times for the Whites’ senior side, scoring three goals.

He also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Bury and Sheffield United before leaving Elland Road permanently for Oldham Athletic in 2014.

Poleon spent two years at Boundary Park and scored 11 goals in 68 games before having stints at AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City and Crawley Town.

Newport finished 14th in League Two this past season and will be looking to push up the table next time around. They are in no position to offer any out of contract players a new deal, so Poleon, like four of his teammates, is leaving the club this summer.

