Sheffield Wednesday’s Connor Wickham has told Yorkshire Live that they can still qualify for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

When thinking about the restarted season, Sheffield Wednesday fans have been looking towards the bottom of the table rather than the top. While they had been challenging for a place in the play-offs in the first half of the season, their form has dropped off badly in 2020 and has seen them drop towards the bottom of the table. With a potential points deduction on the horizon as well, fans were fearful they might get relegated this season.

Wickham, coming off the back of scoring a late equaliser in Saturday’s match against Nottingham Forest, is not thinking about relegation. After an impressive performance at the weekend, he believes that the Owls can get back in the promotion race and qualify for a place in the play-offs. Wednesday are currently 15th and eight points off the top six.

Wickham said: “We can’t just accept that we want to stay in the league. We have to look up at the teams above, it’s only three or four wins.

“We have to look at the best possible option and that’s getting into the play-offs. If we play like we did (against Forest), then nine times out of 10 we will win.

Wickham added: “It was an important game being the first match back and we showed some very good moments.

“Hopefully it will put us in good stead for next week.

“Maybe the break has done us good. We have come back, the last four weeks, and everyone has worked incredibly hard and we have put ourselves in a good position. We are in a good place physically, we just need the games now.”

Will Sheffield Wednesday qualify for the play-offs?