Ouss Cisse impressed on loan at Leyton Orient during the second-half of this past season.

He will be a free agent after being released by parent club Gillingham so could the O’s make a permanent swoop for him?

Cisse, who is 29 years old, slotted in nicely into Ross Embleton’s side after his loan switch in the January transfer window. He made 10 appearances for the London side and chipped in with a single goal.

He would be a shrewd signing for Orient as they scour the market for reinforcements to their squad this summer. They finished 17th in League Two this past term and will be eager to compete in the top half next time around.

Cisse, who stands at 6ft 5inc, moved to England in 2017 to join MK Dons having previously played in France for the likes of PSG, Amiens, Dijon and Tours, as well as a stint in Spain at Rayo Vallecano.

He spent two years with the Dons and helped them gain promotion to League One in his first season at the club before joining fellow third tier outfit Gillingham on a free transfer last summer.

His time at Priestfield didn’t really work out for him but his impressive loan spell at Leyton Orient could put him in the shop window.

The O’s may now explore the possibility of bringing him to the club permanently. Clubs in the lower reaches of the Football League might only be able to bring in free transfers this summer, so Cisse would be ideal.

Should LOFC sign Cisse?